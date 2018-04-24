Logo


GCC: ACCEPTANCE OF CREDIT CARD PAYMENTS PUT OFF AGAIN, NEW FIREFIGHTER SWORN IN AND GLASGOW SOUP KITCHEN FEEDS THOUSANDS

on 04/24/2018 |
      Eddie Furlong-Parks & Recreation Director

That was Glasgow’s Parks and Recreation Director Eddie Furlong who has been asking the city for a long time to make it possible for his department to accept payments by credit card.  On behalf of the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee, Council Member Marna Kirkpatrick asked that they get his department a credit card reader.  Mayor Dick Doty said  that they had been talking about it for a long time and the delay was, according to what City Treasurer Stephanie Garrett had told him, the delay was due to waiting on an upgrade to the city’s computer system.

After the meeting, WCLU News asked Garrett about the timeline for completion of the upgrades and she said it would be 12-14 months.  When asked why there was such a long delay, she said the city was on a “DOS” system.  When pressed further, Garrett said that she and Joe Escala, the Finance Director, would have to be able to learn the software program.  Considering there are other employees with the city who are capable of taking on the task, Garrett said that she is the only one that could make this happen.  Currently, The Plaza Theatre, Glasgow Water Company and Glasgow EPB accept payments via credit/debit cards.

Glasgow’s newest firefighter, Mason Michael, was sworn in by Mayor Dick Doty.  The 21 year old is originally from Hart County and earned an Associates Degree in Fire Science.  He began training in February and went on shift at GFD this past Sunday.

The council also approved two zoning changes.  A little over an acre on Lauderdale Drive went from “medium density residential” to “multi-family” and a piece of property on West Main Street went from “light industrial” to “general business”.

Jerry Green has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Glasgow Soup Kitchen for going on six years.  Considering it was the only day they were open, Green said he walked in on a Monday morning in 2010 and has been coming back ever since.

Green told the council that ten area churches volunteer at the soup kitchen, along with the Kiwanis Club, Salvation Army and Rotary.  In 2016 they began to open on Tuesdays and that year alone, they served over 14,000 people.  Adding an additional day in 2017, last year’s totals were around 19,000 meals.

Despite the fact that they are not funded by any entity or group, and rely completely on donations, Green said that financially they are in good shape; however donations are always appreciated.  Green credited the board of directors for the success at the soup kitchen.

The council approved to loan $150,000 to Alliant Technologies.  The GEDL loan is forgivable as long as Alliant fulfills their promise to create 30 jobs over five years, with 10 new jobs created in year one.  An additional part of the incentive package, the city will give Alliant a 1% rebate on their occupational tax..  The GEDL Fund was created for economic development and goes to companies that will create jobs.

