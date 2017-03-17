GCC AND EPB: LESS THAN A PENNY IS THE ANSWER TO MONDAY NIGHTS QUESTION

For over a year now discussion has turned into contention between certain members of the Glasgow City Council and the Glasgow Electric Plantboard. In January of last year the EPB rolled out its new rate structure called “Infotricity.” This rate structure for local customers, mirrored the way EPB had been buying energy from TVA for years.

Members of the council have talked a lot about the EPB Bboard of Directors and Superintendent Billy Ray, but hasn’t had an official meeting with either to talk about the rate. Certain council members have been very vocal in their disdain for Infotricity.

In January the EPB introduced a comparison tool that would allow people to look at their current bill under Infotricity and compare the totals to what they would have paid under the 2015 rates.

As WCLU News previously reported, an online group has driven much of the pushback against the change in rate structure. When 30 days of online claims in regard to electric bill totals were compared with the actual bill totals, 33 out of 36 of the online claims were found to be inaccurate.

Discussion in council meetings has included doing away with Infotricity, board member removal, consulting the Attorney General and most recently, a majority of council members voted to hire local attorney Danny Basil to represent them in a hearing to see if they can remove the members of the EPB Board. At Monday night’s council meeting, after a motion to table an appointment to the EPB Board was tabled and discussion was shut down as members were still attempting to ask questions, council member Patrick Gaunce turned to council member Jake Dickinson:

WCLU News went to the EPB to find out what a mid point would be and received a comparison of the 2015 rates and the current optional rate. The difference in the two rates was less than one penny.

The customer charge did increase, for the first time in 20 years. It went up $12 on residential customers. With a decline in industry in Glasgow and the move toward more energy efficency, energy revenue is down. Bill Anderson with EPB says this customer charge is what allows EPB to operate:

After speaking with a couple of Glasgow City Council members, it does appear that the less than a penny difference could have been brought to light had discussion Monday night not been shut down.