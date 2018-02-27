GCC: CITY AUDIT SHOWS GROWTH AND DISCUSSION ON THE FUTURE OF WORKFORCE

on 02/27/2018 |

Taylor and Polson went before the Glasgow City Council at Monday night’s meeting to present the city’s annual audit. One of the financial highlights was an increase of over $1million in the city’s net position, going from $39.3million in 2016 to $40.9million last year. Considering the council had just received their copy of the audit, council member Wendell Honeycutt voted to table the audit acceptance until the next meeting

Next on the list was discussion surrounding the future of workforce. Barren County Schools computer science teacher Justin Browning spoke to the council about an opportunity with Interapt. Interapt is a tech development company that offers training, apprenticeships and potential careers in the computer science field; and specifically coding. Browning told the council that more and more the workforce is becoming tech based. Understanding where the workforce is going and what employers are looking for is the key to being able to provide a skilled workforce. Browning said we have to do what we can to best train our people to meet these needs. There has been a nationwide push to put Kentucky at the forefront:

In today’s global society, Browning said that things are changing. We are all users of some sort, computers and smart phones, and the only way we can be users is if there is a creator. We need to be training those creators. Interapt, according to Browning, can help do that.

Interapt offers skills training for both adults and high school students. There is also a focus on dislocated workers and those with a skills gap for high tech work. Those that complete the program will learn how to write computer code and program, app and website development and user experience training and enhancement.

Browning said that tech jobs can come from anywhere and can be done, a lot of the time, from anywhere. By the year 2020, 40% of the workforce will be freelance. Called the “gig” economy, these types of tech jobs can be done at home for a customer on the other side of the world.

Browning said when he asks kids what they want to do, he feels that he has to do whatever he can to make it happen. The same goes for the community. With Dana and K-Mart’s recent closings, Browning said we’ve seen a loss in opportunity, partnering with Interapt would be a good time to show a gain.

Council member Patrick Gaunce has been a big supporter of the Interapt training and said that this community has let opportunities like this slip before:

Part of the deal to get Interapt to locate in Glasgow is financial support from local government and a certain amount from the private sector. The Barren County Fiscal Court approved a financial contribution at their most recent meeting. The City Council is expected to consider support at their next meeting.

Selecting an auditor for the Glasgow EPB was a matter that had been sent to the council’s Finance Committee. After their meeting yesterday, chair Brad Groce told the council it was their recommendation to stay with CRI. Groce said that only two bids were received, one was ATA from Jackson, TN and the second was from Carl, Riggs and Ingrham (CRI) from Bowling Green. CRI has done the EPB audit for the past couple of years. When council member Freddie Norris asked what considerations had been given to recent questions that had been asked, Groce was quick to answer:

The motion to go with CRI passed with a voice vote.