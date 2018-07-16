Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GCC: COUNCIL WILL DECIDE WHETHER TO COMMIT $100,000 TOWARD A NEW PARKWAY INTERCHANGE

on 07/16/2018 |

The Glasgow City Council will have a special called meeting this morning to decide whether or not to commit $100,000 toward a new interchange with the Louis B. Nunn Parkway.

The resolution reads:

“A RESOLUTION EXPRESSING THE COMMITMENT OF THE CITY OF GLASGOW TO CONTRIBUTE $100,000.00 TO A PROJECT FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED KY 249 INTERCHANGE WITH THE LOUIS B. NUNN CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SHOULD BARREN COUNTY, KENTUCKY RECEIVE A 2018 US DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION BUILD GRANT

 THAT, WHEREAS, Barren County is applying for a 2018 US Department of Transportation BUILD Grant to fund the construction of a proposed KY 249 interchange with the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway; and

WHEREAS, the City of Glasgow believes that this construction project is vital to economic development and sustained growth in both Glasgow and Barren County and, therefore, desires to partner with Barren County, and show its support and commitment to this construction project and a successful grant application process by committing monetarily to this endeavor;

NOW, THEREFORE, in light of the foregoing recitals, BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the CITY OF GLASGOW, KENTUCKY as follows:

For economic development and sustained growth in both Glasgow and Barren County, and to partner with Barren County and show its support and commitment to the proposed construction of a KY 249 interchange with the Louie B. Nunn Parkway”

The meeting will begin at 9:30am in the city council chambers at City Hall in downtown Glasgow. You can watch the livestream of the meeting online at watchwclu.com, wcluradio.com and on WCLU Radio’s facebook page.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GCC: COUNCIL WILL DECIDE WHETHER TO COMMIT $100,000 TOWARD A NEW PARKWAY INTERCHANGE”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

 

DAVID WITTY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
82°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Monday 07/16 20%
High 87° / Low 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 07/17 20%
High 88° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 07/18 10%
High 86° / Low 62°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.