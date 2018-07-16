GCC: COUNCIL WILL DECIDE WHETHER TO COMMIT $100,000 TOWARD A NEW PARKWAY INTERCHANGE

on 07/16/2018 |

The Glasgow City Council will have a special called meeting this morning to decide whether or not to commit $100,000 toward a new interchange with the Louis B. Nunn Parkway.

The resolution reads:

“A RESOLUTION EXPRESSING THE COMMITMENT OF THE CITY OF GLASGOW TO CONTRIBUTE $100,000.00 TO A PROJECT FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED KY 249 INTERCHANGE WITH THE LOUIS B. NUNN CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SHOULD BARREN COUNTY, KENTUCKY RECEIVE A 2018 US DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION BUILD GRANT

THAT, WHEREAS, Barren County is applying for a 2018 US Department of Transportation BUILD Grant to fund the construction of a proposed KY 249 interchange with the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway; and

WHEREAS, the City of Glasgow believes that this construction project is vital to economic development and sustained growth in both Glasgow and Barren County and, therefore, desires to partner with Barren County, and show its support and commitment to this construction project and a successful grant application process by committing monetarily to this endeavor;

NOW, THEREFORE, in light of the foregoing recitals, BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the CITY OF GLASGOW, KENTUCKY as follows:

For economic development and sustained growth in both Glasgow and Barren County, and to partner with Barren County and show its support and commitment to the proposed construction of a KY 249 interchange with the Louie B. Nunn Parkway”

The meeting will begin at 9:30am in the city council chambers at City Hall in downtown Glasgow. You can watch the livestream of the meeting online at watchwclu.com, wcluradio.com and on WCLU Radio’s facebook page.