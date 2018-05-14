Logo


GCC: COUNCIL WILL MEET K-9 ZEKE AND HEAR ABOUT FROM AMERICAN ENGINEERS ABOUT A SIDEWALK PROJECT

on 05/14/2018 |

The Glasgow City Council will meet tonight in regular session at 7:00pm in the city council chambers in downtown Glasgow.

On tonight’s agenda, the council will meet K-9 Officer Zeke, the newest addition to the Glasgow Police Department.  American Engineers will be addressing the council in regard to a sidewalk project.

The council is expected to approve a GEDL loan for Alliant as well as zoning changes on Lauderdale Drive and West Main Street.  The council is also expected to approve employment contracts for new Glasgow Firefighters as well as declaring certain fire department property as surplus.

You can catch the livestream of tonight’s meeting online at wcluradio.com as well as WCLU’s facebook page.  The meeting is open to the public.

Here is tonight’s agenda:

GCC Agenda 051418

