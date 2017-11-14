GCC: FLIPPED VOTE LEAVES THE COUNCIL AT 12 MEMBERS

on 11/14/2017 |

And it stands at 12.

Passing in a tie breaking vote at their last meeting, the council voted down the ordinance last night that would have reduced their numbers. Sponsored by council member Greg Harris, if it had passed, next November only 8 members would have been elected to the council. Split 6-6 at the last meeting, council member Jake Dickinson was only vote to change, going from a yes vote last time to no last night. One of the reasons Harris had cited for sponsoring the ordinance was the money the city could save money, Dickinson said he thought it was about something different:



111417dickinson

Harris said that reducing the number on the council was something he had long supported and on the campaign trail he’d promised to bring the issue before the council if he were elected. After the ordinance was voted down last night he said he was disappointed:



111417harris

Harris said he had looked into whether or not the issue could be put on the ballot and let the people of Glasgow decide, but it appears the council themselves would have to vote to reduce their numbers.

