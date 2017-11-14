Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GCC: FLIPPED VOTE LEAVES THE COUNCIL AT 12 MEMBERS

on 11/14/2017 |

And it stands at 12.

Passing in a tie breaking vote at their last meeting, the council voted down the ordinance last night that would have reduced their numbers. Sponsored by council member Greg Harris, if it had passed, next November only 8 members would have been elected to the council. Split 6-6 at the last meeting, council member Jake Dickinson was only vote to change, going from a yes vote last time to no last night. One of the reasons Harris had cited for sponsoring the ordinance was the money the city could save money, Dickinson said he thought it was about something different:

      111417dickinson

Harris said that reducing the number on the council was something he had long supported and on the campaign trail he’d promised to bring the issue before the council if he were elected. After the ordinance was voted down last night he said he was disappointed:

      111417harris

Harris said he had looked into whether or not the issue could be put on the ballot and let the people of Glasgow decide, but it appears the council themselves would have to vote to reduce their numbers.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GCC: FLIPPED VOTE LEAVES THE COUNCIL AT 12 MEMBERS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Richie and Stephanie London

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
54°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 11/14 0%
High 55° / Low 38°
Clear
Rain
Wednesday 11/15 80%
High 57° / Low 40°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 11/16 10%
High 51° / Low 34°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.