GCC: GEPB ANNUAL UPDATE SHOWS MILLIONS IN ECONOMIC IMPACT AND GRANT DOLLARS AND STILL THE CHEAPEST CABLE RATES NATIONWIDE

on 11/28/2017 |


The Glasgow City Council heard from EPB Superintendent Billy Ray at last night’s meeting and the numbers provided by Ray were certainly eye opening. Ray said that now with two years worth of data about Infotricity, it is clear to see that not only were less kilowatts used overall, but hundreds of thousands of dollars weren’t sent to TVA and stayed right here in the community:

      Billy Ray

Te multiplier used for economic impact is every dollar spent locally turns over 5-7 times before it leaves the county, meaning the overall economic impact of this savings comes in between $35 and $49 million dollars.

Ray also talked about cable rates and an upcoming decision that will be before the EPB Board of Directors. The GEPB must pay to carry cable channels, including channels from Louisville and Nashville which many customers enjoy. To be able to continue to carry these channels cable rates would have to go up by about $11. Despite a potential increase, council member Brad Groce asked Ray if the cable rates wouldn’t still be some of the lowest in the nation:

      Billy Ray


The GEPB Board of Directors will make the decision at the monthly meeting Tuesday 11/28/17.

In other business, RP Watson was appointed to the Code Enforcement Board and Rollin Underwood was reappointed to the Glasgow Water and Sewer Commission.

