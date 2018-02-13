Logo


GCC: GFD IS GETTING A NEW FIRE TRUCK AND THE NEEDLE EXCHANGE PROGRAM PASSES

on 02/13/2018 |

The Glasgow Fire Department is getting a new set of wheels.

The Glasgow Fire Department had planned to include the purchase of a new ladder truck in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.  However, with maintenance costs that have almost doubled coupled with the availability of a demo truck at a huge savings, has pushed that purchase date up.

At $675,000 the demo truck will save the city about $150,000 versus the cost of a new one and will prevent the 300 day wait time from order to delivery for a new truck. Nearly two decades old, the current ladder truck was to a point that it wasn’t as dependable as it needed to be.  And how important is it to have a truck you can depend on?  Here is Chief Brian Marr:

      Glasgow Fire Chief Brian Marr

The current ladder truck arrived at the Glasgow Fire Department the same year as Chief Marr.

While they will still put the purchase of a truck out for bid, the deal with Ferrera would be hard to beat.

Mayor Dick Doty told the council that the money is there to pay for the truck and still have a balanced budget.  Jake Dickinson was the only council member to vote against the purchase.  Council members Stacy Hammer and Happy Neal were not in attendance.

In mid December, Dennis Chaney with the BRDHD addressed the council about the needle exchange program.  The issue was then kicked back to the Public Safety Committee, which came back with a unanimous recommendation to the full council to move forward with the exchange.

The exchange will be a once per week program, four hour and a one for one exchange, should help keep dirty needles out of the parks, gutters and playgrounds and will help curb the spread of disease.  Main reason is compassion according to council member Wendell Honeycutt:

      Glasgow Council Member Wendell Honeycutt

Freddie Norris says this is a very personal issue to him, talked to people personally, doctors, groups, RNs,

      Council Member Freddie Norris

And here is the roll call vote:

      Roll Call Vote

Dennis Chaney with the BRDHD talked about the end goal of the progra

      Dennis Chaney-BRDHD

 

In other business, Jody Stevenson with JB Distributors presented a plaque to Mayor Doty, Katie Fields and Tourism Director Ann Stewart for their hard work in last fall’s “Hops and Horses” event.

 

