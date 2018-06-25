The Glasgow City Council will meet tonight (Monday June 25th, 2018) in regular session beginning at 7:00pm in the city council chambers at City Hall in downtown Glasgow. You can catch the livestream at wcluradio.com, watchwclu.com and on WCLU’s facebook page.
GCC: HERE IS TONIGHT’S AGENDA FOR THE GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL
06/25/2018
