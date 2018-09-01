Logo


GCC: LEADING OFF WITH A CALL OUT, DOG AND PONY SHOW VS. TRANSPARENCY AND A LEGALLY SOUND NOISE ORDINANCE

on 01/09/2018 |

Before they ever made it to the first item of business, member Patrick Gaunce spoke up during last night’s city council meeting asking the mayor to speak.  Gaunce, who just wrapped up his first year on the council, said he felt the council had wasted a lot of time and energy during this past year on things that weren’t the business of the council:

      Council Member Patrick Gaunce

Then it was on to business.

City attorney Rich Alexander spoke directly to the city’s noise ordinance. He said that there is no question that the right to free speech and freedom of expression of religion are protected in the US Constitution and no state can make or enforce a law that would lessen these protections.

Alexander went on to point out that not every type of speech is protected.  For example, shouting “fire” in a crowded theater isn’t considered protected speech.  When it comes to protections, two of the most protected are those of a political or religious nature.  When it comes to location, the public forum, which includes government owned and maintained locations such as courthouse square, sidewalks and streets, tops the list of protected spaces.

Alexander said that anything done by the city council must be content neutral and will be highly scrutinized by the courts.  So basically the noise ordinance has to be legally sound:

      City Attorney Rich Alexander

Often regulations of this nature are stricken down by the highest courts.

Next up was a resolution regarding mayoral board appointments.  Sponsored by council member Marna Kirkpatrick, the ordinance would have allowed any council member to ask that anyone up for a board appointment to attend the meeting in which the council would be voting on their appointment.  Council member Wendell Honeycutt said he did not want a “dog and pony show”:

      Council Member Wendell Honeycutt

Kirkpatrick said she felt it was more about transparency and that individual conversations have led to questions of what was said by individuals up for appointment:

      Council Member Marna Kirkpatrick

 

With a 7-4 vote, the ordinance did not pass.

The council did unanimously approve the appointment of DT Froedge to the Glasgow Electric Plantboard Board of Directors.  When it came to selecting the auditor for the Glasgow EPB, Honeycutt asked that they kick that decision back to the finance committee, which could then bring their recommendation back to the council for final approval.

Parks and Recreation Director Eddie Furlong told the council they were close to having the required number of surveys returned, meaning that they are one step closer to developing a plan for the city’s park system.

Beginning January 15th, Glasgow Police Chief Guy Howie says that actual parking citations will be issued.  Since the ordinance changed, the department has issued warnings.  The only exceptions are those illegally parked in fire lanes or handicapped spaces and they will be given actual citations.

 

