GCC: MOVING AHEAD WITH GATE PLAN AND K9 ZEKE IS ON PATROL AND

on 05/15/2018 |

It appears that a weekend fire at the landfill was a contributing factor in the city council’s decision to hang on to the old fire truck, for now.  Chief Brian Marr said that tough terrain, like that at the landfill, is hard on a firetruck:

      GFD Chief Brian Marr

The city recently purchased a new fire truck for the department.

Richard Tutt with American Engineers gave the council an update on their part of the GATE Plan and the progress they have made.  What is the GATE Plan?

      Richard Tutt

The sidewalk project is part of this plan and Tutt said it is nearly two miles in length:

      Richard Tutt

The council also met Glasgow Police Department’s newest officer, K9 Zeke.

The full sized German Shepard weighs in at around 90 pounds and Officer Nick Houchens said he will be a big asset to the department:

      GPD Officer Nick Houchens

The council approved a $150,000 forgivable loan for Allliant Technologies.  The GEDL loan is in addition to a 1% rebate of the 1 ½% occupational tax and on the condition that Alliant Technologies meets certain criteria,  including job creation.

The council approved an easement for Glass Holdings.  At 26 ft. wide and 200 feet long, the asphalt easement is off Cherry Street and will be used for a parking lot.

 

 

