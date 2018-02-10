Logo


GE WILL ADD 400 NEW KENTUCKY JOBS

on 10/02/2018

During a news conference today in Louisville, Gov. Matt Bevin joined elected officials and Kevin Nolan, president and chief executive officer of GE Appliances, a Haier company, to announce the appliance manufacturer will create 400 new jobs with a $200 million-plus investment in its laundry and dishwasher production facilities.
GE Appliances will expand its laundry manufacturing facilities, adding new topload washer and dryer platforms and increasing production capacity for existing models by about 20 percent. As well, the company plans to grow production capacity for its new plastic and stainless steel tub dishwasher models by 35 percent. Work has already begun and is scheduled to be complete at the end of 2019.
Haier Group Corp., based in Qingdao, China ranks as one of the world’s largest appliance makers. It purchased GE Appliances from General Electric Co. in 2016. With the current announcement complete, Haier will have announced the creation of 1,000-plus jobs in the US and more than $400 million in major US investments across facilities in multiple states this year alone.
Appliance Park in Louisville is GE Appliances’ largest manufacturing facility, with more than 5 million square feet for production of washers, dryers, dishwashers and bottom-freezer refrigerators.
To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) had given General Electric Co. preliminary approval in September 2014 for a performance-based incentive agreement through the Kentucky Jobs Retention Act program. The agreement could provide up to $40 million in tax incentives over 10 years based on a $277 million investment and the retention of 5,263 Kentucky resident, full-time jobs. Last week KEDFA – at GE Appliances’ request – transferred the incentive agreement to Haier and gave the agreement final approval.

No Responses to “GE WILL ADD 400 NEW KENTUCKY JOBS”

Please Leave a Reply

