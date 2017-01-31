Gelee Jameson, age 97, of Park City, KY, passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. She was born February 12, 1919 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Parker and Inez Cloyd Allen. She was married to the late Marion “Jim” Jameson.

Gelee was a housewife and a seamstress for Mammoth Cave Garment Factory but her main job was being “Ma”. Also, she was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory, two daughters, Brenda Higginbotham (Harvey) of Park City, KY and Janice Rich of Bowling Green, KY; one brother, Ralph Allen (Edith) of Indianapolis, IN; five grandchildren, Cheryl Hogan (Jeff), Duane Rich (Julie), Stacy Jones, Alicia Beckham (Scott), Shanda Johnson; fourteen great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

Interment will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Walnut Hill Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 pm – 8 pm, Wednesday, February 1, 2017

9 am – 11 am, Thursday, February 2, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Thursday, February 1, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel