Gene “Simply Marvelous” McCracken, 74 of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 at his residence

He was a son of the late Elsie Loraine Whitaker McCracken. He is preceded in death by his son Christopher Gene McCracken. He was a retired truck driver and a member of Christian Fellowship Church.

His survivors include his daughter-in-law, Deborah Adams McCracken; two grandsons, Devin Christopher and Alexander Blake McCracken; two sisters, Carol Simpkins Floyd (Bro. Jimmy) and Nancy Lee Austin (Charles); one brother, Danny Joe Leonard (Chris); many nieces, nephews, friends, and brothers and sisters in Christ Jesus.

Funeral service 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Christian Fellowship Church with burial in Mt Olivet Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation 3:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel and 9:00 -11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.