GENE WILBORN

on 07/24/2017 |

Gene Wilborn, 63, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, July 24th, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Gene was born in Monroe County, KY on September 19, 1953, a son of the late Marie (Haynes) and Gustus Wilborn.

He was a self-employed construction worker.

He was married to Carolyn (Borders) Wilborn, who survives of Tompkinsville, KY.

Gene is also survived by a daughter, Amanda Holley, of Cave City, KY; two sisters, Jo Ann Ferguson, of Tompkinsville, KY; Linda Paull, of Summershade, KY; several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen by Gene.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for cremation expenses.

