Gene Wilborn, 63, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, July 24th, at Monroe County Medical Center.
Gene was born in Monroe County, KY on September 19, 1953, a son of the late Marie (Haynes) and Gustus Wilborn.
He was a self-employed construction worker.
He was married to Carolyn (Borders) Wilborn, who survives of Tompkinsville, KY.
Gene is also survived by a daughter, Amanda Holley, of Cave City, KY; two sisters, Jo Ann Ferguson, of Tompkinsville, KY; Linda Paull, of Summershade, KY; several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen by Gene.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for cremation expenses.