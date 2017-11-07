Genetta Hill Berry, age 82 of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday July 10, 2017 at her residence in Scottsville, KY

She was born April 25, 1935 in Warren County, KY to the late Noble Clarence Hill and Pauline Roberson Hill. She was married to the late J.C. Berry. She was a member of Martinsville Baptist Church, and was a loving mother and homemaker.

She is survived by two daughters; Gail Tabor of Scottsville, KY, Peggy Blankenship and husband Joey of Scottsville, KY

Seven brothers; Noel Dean Hill of Oakland, Ky, Bobby Hill of Scottsville, KY, Glen Hill of Bowling Green, KY, Winiford Hill of Bowling Green, KY, Hulen Hill of Oakland, KY, Maurice Hill of Oakland, KY, and Joe Hill of Ecuador.

Four sisters; Doris Allen of Scottsville, KY, Mazella Melton of Joelton, TN, Marena White of Bowling Green, KY, and Judy Smith of Bowling Green, KY.

Four grandchildren; Michelle Pruitt & husband Rob, Jeremy Blankenship, Brad Tabor & wife Lori, and Amy Sloan all of Scottsville, KY.

Eight great grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by one son-in-law Vernon Tabor Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Harwood & Strode Funeral home in Scottsville with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2017 from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM; and after 7:30 AM Thursday, July 13, 2017 until time of the funeral at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home Scottsville, KY.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to Hospice of Southern KY.