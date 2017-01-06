GENETTA LEE WILSON (UPDATED)

Genetta Lee Wilson 84 of Glasgow died Thursday, January 5, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Mayme Oliphant and Willie Lee Clark. Genetta was a former employee of Walmart.

She is survived by a son Cole Barton Wilson (Sheila) of Glasgow; a daughter Terri Jane Wilson Olsen (Kent) of Tallahassee, FL; a grandson Jonathon Barton Wilson (Micah); a great-grandchild Laney Grace Wilson; brother John W. Clark of Fairview Heights, IL and several nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Betty Cloyd and her step-mother Christine Clark Riddle.

Burial will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Private services will be held for the family under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.