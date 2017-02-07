Logo


Geneva Crowe Gillenwater

on 07/02/2017 |
Obituaries
Geneva Crowe Gillenwater, 90, of Tompkinsville passed away Friday June 30, 2017 at Signature Health Care of Monroe in Tompkinsville.

She was born November 25, 1926 in Monroe County, KY to the late Buford Crowe and Ora Grinestaff Crowe. She was a retired factory worker for Key Mfg and a member of Gamaliel Baptist Church. She was united in marriage on September 28, 1946 to Douglas Gillenwater who preceded her in death on December 21, 1986.

She is survived by one son: Roger Gillenwater and wife Linda, two grandchildren: Melinda Gillenwater, Charlotte Barber and husband Pete, two great grandchildren: Bethany Ann Barber and Martin Douglas Barber all of Tompkinsville, several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers: Julius and Nolan Crowe and two sisters: Kathleen Gillenwater and Virgie Eaglen.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, July 3 at 11:00 AM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Beautiful Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday and after 7:30 AM on Monday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Beautiful Home Cemetery.

