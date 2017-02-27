Geneva J. “Tootsie” Bingham, 86 of Glasgow died Sunday, February 26, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Myrtle Walker and Jessie Hobart Eades. Ms. Bingham was a former employee of Kentucky Pants Co., and Jr. Food Stores for several years, and other businesses and restaurants locally.

She is survived by two daughters, Peggy Rutherford (John) of Edmonton and Linda Carter (Ron) of Glasgow; a son Jimmy Bingham of Glasgow; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter-in-law Sheila Bingham.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, March 3rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM Thursday.