on 08/06/2017 |

Geneva Jo Ashley, age 81 of Brownsville, departed this life on Saturday, August 5, 2017. The Edmonson County native was born on August 3, 1936 to the late Ezra Lindsey and Gussie Booker Lindsey. She was the devoted wife of sixty-one years to the late Jackson Wayne Ashley.

Geneva was a retired office manager from Pearson’s IGA. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, and the Sunday School secretary for over fifty years.

She leaves to honor her memory—one son, Timmy Ashley (Crystal) of Brownsville, KY; two daughters, Denise Johnson (Mike) and Lynette Saling (Rob) both of Mammoth Cave, KY; one brother, William Robert Lindsey (Belinda) of Lindseyville, KY; six grandchildren, Amy White, Brandon Ashley, Adam Johnson (Mindy), Brittany Sowders (Derek), Lauren Parrigan (Caleb) and Lindsey Smith (Nathan); two step grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her step mother, Silver Lindsey; a brother, Julian Lindsey, and a great-great-grandson, Ty Hunter Carver.

Funeral services for Geneva Jo Ashley will be at 11AM Wednesday, August 9 at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church with burial in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1PM to 8PM Tuesday and after 9AM

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

The family request memorial contributions to Pleasant Union Building Fund, % Jimmie Duvall, 1608 Beaver Dam Chapel Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.