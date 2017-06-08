Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GENEVA JO ASHLEY

on 08/06/2017 |

Geneva Jo Ashley, age 81 of Brownsville, departed this life on Saturday, August 5, 2017. The Edmonson County native was born on August 3, 1936 to the late Ezra Lindsey and Gussie Booker Lindsey. She was the devoted wife of sixty-one years to the late Jackson Wayne Ashley.

Geneva was a retired office manager from Pearson’s IGA. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, and the Sunday School secretary for over fifty years.

She leaves to honor her memory—one son, Timmy Ashley (Crystal) of Brownsville, KY; two daughters, Denise Johnson (Mike) and Lynette Saling (Rob) both of Mammoth Cave, KY; one brother, William Robert Lindsey (Belinda) of Lindseyville, KY; six grandchildren, Amy White, Brandon Ashley, Adam Johnson (Mindy), Brittany Sowders (Derek), Lauren Parrigan (Caleb) and Lindsey Smith (Nathan); two step grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her step mother, Silver Lindsey; a brother, Julian Lindsey, and a great-great-grandson, Ty Hunter Carver.

Funeral services for Geneva Jo Ashley will be at 11AM Wednesday, August 9 at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church with burial in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1PM to 8PM Tuesday and after 9AM
Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

The family request memorial contributions to Pleasant Union Building Fund, % Jimmie Duvall, 1608 Beaver Dam Chapel Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GENEVA JO ASHLEY”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

Shirley Ellis
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
66°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Monday 08/07 80%
High 78° / Low 63°
Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 08/08 0%
High 82° / Low 59°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 08/09 10%
High 85° / Low 65°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.