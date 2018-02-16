on 02/16/2018 |

Geneva Lois Bunnell Grady, of Spring, TX, passed away peacefully in Conroe, TX at the home of her daughter on the 14th of February, 2018. She was born on 27 September, 1927 at home at Bunnell’s Crossing, Hart Co, KY to Carlos and Elizabeth Myrrell Davis Bunnell, the youngest daughter of their nine children. She was a graduate of Hart County Memorial High School and of the Spencerian College, Louisville, KY. She was baptized by Brother Emmett G. Creacy in 1943 and a member of Greens Chapel Church of Christ.

She married John Paul Grady on 29 November 1957 at Greens Chapel Church of Christ in Uno, Hart County, KY and they began their married life in Roswell, New Mexico. Subsequent moves took them to Midland, Texas and then to Spring, Texas where they have been since 1974. Geneva was a member of the Kleinwood Church of Church. She was a 50+ year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a current member of the San Jacinto Chapter. She was an avid reader and an extensive world traveler. Her greatest joy in life was when she was surrounded by her family no matter the occasion. Her gracious, gentle spirit and positive outlook will be truly missed.

Geneva is survived by John Paul Grady, her husband of 60 years; children and grandchildren, Jefferson Davis Grady and wife Sharon, Magnolia, TX and daughter Allison Nicole Gilbert, Jacksonville, FL, Myra Grady Burke and husband Rodney, Conroe, TX, and their children, son John Cornelius Burke and wife Emily, Denver, CO, Elizabeth Burke Thompson and husband Nathan, Houston, TX, and Amanda Grady Gillikin and husband Kip, Mascoutah, IL and their sons, Dalton Gray Gillikin, Nashville, TN, Chandler Scott Gillikin, Mascoutah, IL, and Peyton Davis Gillikin Mascoutah, IL: and one brother, John Nelson Bunnell and wife Margaret, Hamlin, KY and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home starting at 10 a.m. Monday with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday February 19, 2018 in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home with Internment in the Pearl Webb Cemetery, Canmer, KY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of choice in her honor.