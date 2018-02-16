Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GENEVA LOIS BUNNELL GRADY

on 02/16/2018 |

Geneva Lois Bunnell Grady, of Spring, TX, passed away peacefully in Conroe, TX at the home of her daughter on the 14th of February, 2018.  She was born on 27 September, 1927 at home at Bunnell’s Crossing, Hart Co, KY to Carlos and Elizabeth Myrrell Davis Bunnell, the youngest daughter of their nine children.  She was a graduate of Hart County Memorial High School and of the Spencerian College, Louisville, KY.  She was baptized by Brother Emmett G. Creacy in 1943 and a member of Greens Chapel Church of Christ.

She married John Paul Grady on 29 November 1957 at Greens Chapel Church of Christ in Uno, Hart County, KY and they began their married life in Roswell, New Mexico.  Subsequent moves took them to Midland, Texas and then to Spring, Texas where they have been since 1974.  Geneva was a member of the Kleinwood Church of Church.  She was a 50+ year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a current member of the San Jacinto Chapter.  She was an avid reader and an extensive world traveler.  Her greatest joy in life was when she was surrounded by her family no matter the occasion.  Her gracious, gentle spirit and positive outlook will be truly missed.

Geneva is survived by John Paul Grady, her husband of 60 years; children and grandchildren,  Jefferson Davis Grady and wife Sharon, Magnolia, TX and daughter Allison Nicole Gilbert, Jacksonville, FL, Myra Grady Burke and husband Rodney, Conroe, TX, and their children, son John Cornelius Burke and wife Emily, Denver, CO, Elizabeth Burke Thompson and husband Nathan, Houston, TX, and Amanda Grady Gillikin and husband Kip, Mascoutah, IL and their sons, Dalton Gray Gillikin, Nashville, TN, Chandler Scott Gillikin, Mascoutah, IL,  and Peyton Davis Gillikin Mascoutah, IL: and one brother, John Nelson Bunnell and wife Margaret, Hamlin, KY and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home starting at 10 a.m. Monday with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday February 19, 2018 in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home with Internment in the Pearl Webb Cemetery, Canmer, KY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of choice in her honor.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GENEVA LOIS BUNNELL GRADY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

ERNIE RUNYON

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
41°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Friday 02/16 60%
High 68° / Low 36°
Chance of Rain
Rain
Saturday 02/17 100%
High 44° / Low 34°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 02/18 10%
High 61° / Low 51°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Mon 19

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - February 23 @ 4:30 PM
Sat 24

Benefit Auction and BBQ for Coleton Parsley

February 24 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 24

Glasgow Musical Festive Evening of Piano and Song

February 24 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.