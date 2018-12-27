on 12/27/2018 |

Geneva Nance Ennis age 93 of Knob Lick passed away Wednesday December 26, 2018 at the NHC Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Clarence Nance and Nettie Russell Nance. Mrs. Ennis was a homemaker and a member of the Wisdom Faith Community Church.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

She is survived by one son Daryl (Juile) Ennis of Munfordville. One daughter Gail Ennis of Knob Lick. Four grandchildren Angie (Rich) Slocum of Bowling Green, Joel Ennis of Knob Lick, Autumn (Matt) Shirley of Edmonton, and Amanda (Jacob) Brown of Glasgow. Seven great grandchildren Lindsey, Logan, Alex, Allie, Trent, Ben, Carter and Abby. Two great great grandchildren Ryder and Owen. A daughter in law Sarah Houchin also survives.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Dillard Ennis. One son Steve. One grandson Brian Hamilton. Four sisters Myrtie Forrest, Francis James, Mary Smith, and Phyllis Garmon.