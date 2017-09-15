Logo


Geneva Wisdom

on 09/15/2017

Geneva Wisdom 87 of Glasgow died Friday, September 15, 2017 at her residence. Born in Monroe County she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Lecta Dossey Payne and wife of the late Audie Wisdom. Mrs. Wisdom was a member of the BonAyr Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 daughters Helen Cross (David) and Ruthie Wisdom both of Glasgow; a granddaughter Amie Cross of Glasgow; 2 great grandchildren Paetyn and Skyelar; a sister Juanita French (Kenny) of Louisville, KY and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son Robbie Wisdom, 5 sisters Exler Combs, Ermine Arterburn, Olene Payne, Willodean Grims and Athalene Thompson and 4 brothers Loy, Levy, Homer and Everett Payne.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Monday, September 18, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00am Monday at the funeral home.

