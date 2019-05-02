Logo


GENEVIEVE FINCH

02/05/2019

Genevieve Finch, 91 of Bonnieville passed away Monday, Feb. 4 at her home.  Born in Clarkson, she was the daughter of Holton & Mae Wheeler Logsdon.  Mrs. Finch was a member of the Cane Run Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leo, a daughter Rita Webb and two brothers Cecil Logsdon and Gary Logsdon.

She is survived by two grandchildren-Stephen Webb and Sarah Johnson of Bonnieville

Five great-grandchildren-Justin Webb, Paige Webb, Joshua Johnson, Rachel Isenberg & Laura Day

Five great-great-grandchildren-Lettie Day, Laylin Day, Sasser King, William King & Rylin King

One brother-Haward Logsdon of Clarkson

Funeral services for Genevieve Finch will be 1pm Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Smith Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 11am-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.

