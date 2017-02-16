Geoffrey Scott Biggers 59 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green following an illness. Born in Glasgow he was the son of the late Robert Elliott “Bobby” Biggers, Jr. and Verda Lou Norman Biggers.

Scott was a graduate of Glasgow High School and was the owner and operator of Netgain Co., a website-hosting service.

He is survived by his brother, Mark Biggers and wife Debbie of Glasgow; step-mother Madonna Biggers of Glasgow; nephew and niece Robert Ashton Biggers (Melanie) of Elizabethtown and Hayley Biggers Smith (Tevis) of Glasgow. Scott loved animals and was also survived by his pet boxer, Naula.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 18th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until 11:00AM. The burial of his cremains will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Barren River Animal Welfare Assn., P.O.Box 171, Glasgow, KY 42142-0171.