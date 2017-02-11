Logo


GEORGE CHRISTIAN “CHRIS” ROBINSON

on 11/02/2017 |

George Christian “Chris” Robinson, 49, of Wingfield passed away at 11:54 AM Nov. 1, 2017 at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green.

The Floyd County native was a phlebotomist at Ross Medical Education Center and a member of Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of George E. Robinson and Marie Scarberry Robinson of Wingfield, who survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Brownsville Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday, 2-6 PM Saturday and after 12:00 PM Sunday.

Surviving in addition to his parents are a sister, Sherry Hudson (Kelly) of Wingfield; a brother, Billy Robinson (Mercedes) of Columbia, TN; four aunts, Darlene Chapman (Donnie), Brenda Laferty (Charles), Alice Johnson (Steve) and Sandra Robinson (Bud); an uncle, Bill Robinson (Vennessa); three nieces, Amanda Lawson, Allyce Robinson and Amalie Robinson; and two nephews, Chris Wilburn and Blake Wilburn.

