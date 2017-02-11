on 11/02/2017 |

George Christian “Chris” Robinson, 49, of Wingfield passed away at 11:54 AM Nov. 1, 2017 at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green.

The Floyd County native was a phlebotomist at Ross Medical Education Center and a member of Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of George E. Robinson and Marie Scarberry Robinson of Wingfield, who survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Brownsville Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday, 2-6 PM Saturday and after 12:00 PM Sunday.