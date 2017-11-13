on 11/13/2017 |

George Clayton Baker died peacefully on Monday, November 13, 2017 in Benton, Ky. He was a native of Glasgow, born June 23rd, 1922 to the late James Hereford Baker and Pearl Longabaugh. He was PFC Aerial Engineer in the Army Air Corps at the end of WW2. He returned to Glasgow after completing his tour of duty where he was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and was active in the Glasgow Farm Bureau Agency serving at one time as president and acted as a political advocate on behalf of local farmers. He also farmed and sold both Marietta Silos and Badger Farm equipment.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Clarice Sullivan, two sisters Betty Barron of Hollywood, California and Mary Lou Harold of Jacksonville, Florida, two brothers John Baker of Franklin, Ky and Baby Clyde Baker of Glasgow and one great grandson, baby William Sullivan Roe of Paris, Ky.

Survivors include three daughters, Judy Baker Wade (Gregory) of Paris, Ky, Freida Ann Waller (Charles) of Benton, Ky, and Nancy Carolyn Kiper of Wesley Chapel, Florida. Grandchildren include Andrea Wade Roe, Sarah and Rachel Waller, Karenna and Hans Kiper, and one great grandson, Wade Baker Thomas Roe.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home in Glasgow with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Friday at the funeral home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to the First United Methodist Church of Glasgow.