GEORGE CLEO BUSH

on 12/13/2018 |

George Cleo Bush, age 73, of Horse Cave, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  He was a native of Hart County and a member of the Cave City Church of Christ.  He was the owner/operator of Three Rivers Freight, G & B Transport, former manager for Red Lobster, Happy Flounder and Country Kitchen.  He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving two tours in Vietnam as a paratrooper and combat medic, receiving the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Parachute Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Medical Badge, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.  In his years of retirement, he enjoyed sharing his love of horses with children, spending time with friends, family,spoiling his great-grandchildren and his devoted pets.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Amos Bush & Sallie Clines Haire; an infant son, Jeffrey Allen Bush; two brothers, Donald Carroll Bush and Robert Curtis Bush.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Becky Myers Bush; two children, Tony Bush of Horse Cave and Angela Bush Perkins of Knob Lick; three grandchildren, Cleo Alexander Bush of Bowling Green, Michael Allen Dale Bush of Louisville and Jessica Brooke Bush Dennison (Logan) of Northtown; two great-grandchildren, Cleo Layton Michael Dennison and Allison Brooke Dennison; two brothers, Joseph Leo Bush (Kay) of Louisville and Ernest Wilbur Bush (Carol), Winchester, TN; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery, with full Military Honors by Glasgow D.A.V. Chapter #20.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, the 15th, and on Sunday, after 8 a.m. until time of service.

