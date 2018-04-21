on 04/21/2018 |

George E Blair, age 80 of Bowling Green died Friday at the Morgantown Care and Rehab. The Kenton County native was born on June 18, 1937 to the late George Blair and Mae Madison Blair. He was married to Betty Sue Wingfield Blair who preceded him in death.

George retired from Holley Carburetor as a machine operator. He was also a member of Midway United Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by one son, Eddie Blair of Bowling Green; Two daughters, Sheila Blair Ash of Louisville and Lisa Blair Cary (Finis) of Bowling Green; four grandchildren, Megan Cary, Kaytlin Blair, Daniel Blair, and Sam Cary; one sister, Emma Nell Reneer of Louisville and one half brother, John Plank (Lou Ann) of Bowling Green.

Funeral Services for George E Blair will be held at 11AM Monday at the Patton Funeral Brownsville Chapel with burial in the Kinser Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3PM until 8PM Sunday and from 9AM until time for services on Monday at the Funeral Home.