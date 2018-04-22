on 04/22/2018 |

George Edward Brown, 66, of Tompkinsville passed Friday, April 20, 2018 at the T.J Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

He was born July 16, 1951 in Monroe County, KY to the late Porter Floyd Brown and Cecile Alene Head Brown. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the First Baptist Church of Tompkinsville.

He is survived by his wife Judy Florence Brown, three daughters: Georgetta Proffitt and husband Chris of Bowling Green, Angela Carroll and husband Jeff of Franklin, KY, and Julie Ann Ellis and husband Ryan of Tompkinsville, Two sons: James Brown and Michael Brown both of Tompkinsville, two sisters: Sue Frazier and husband Donald and Patsye Witty and husband David both of Glasgow, five grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother Roger Dale Brown.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, April 23, 2018 at 11:00AM at Strode Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Proffitt officiating. Interment will follow in the Center Point Cemetery in Monroe County.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 from 4 PM to 8 PM and after 7:30AM until time of funeral Monday, April 23, 2018 at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville