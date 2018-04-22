Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GEORGE EDWARD BROWN

on 04/22/2018 |

George Edward Brown, 66, of Tompkinsville passed Friday, April 20, 2018 at the T.J Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

He was born July 16, 1951 in Monroe County, KY to the late Porter Floyd Brown and Cecile Alene Head Brown. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the First Baptist Church of Tompkinsville.

He is survived by his wife Judy Florence Brown, three daughters: Georgetta Proffitt and husband Chris of Bowling Green, Angela Carroll and husband Jeff of Franklin, KY, and Julie Ann Ellis and husband Ryan of Tompkinsville, Two sons: James Brown and Michael Brown both of Tompkinsville, two sisters: Sue Frazier and husband Donald and Patsye Witty and husband David both of Glasgow, five grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother Roger Dale Brown.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, April 23, 2018 at 11:00AM at Strode Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Proffitt officiating. Interment will follow in the Center Point Cemetery in Monroe County.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 22, 2018 from 4 PM to 8 PM and after 7:30AM until time of funeral Monday, April 23, 2018 at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GEORGE EDWARD BROWN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JEFFREY WAYNE REED

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

The location could not be found.

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Sun 22

Hiseville United Methodist Church Final Service

April 22 @ 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sun 22

Glasgow High School Athletic Hall of Fame

April 22 @ 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Wed 25

Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 15th Annual  Golf Tournament

April 25 @ 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 28

Children’s Clothing Give-Away

April 28 @ 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sun 29

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.