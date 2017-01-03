George Edward “Eddie” Carter 56 of Glasgow, died Monday, January 2, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born in Louisville the son of the late Orville and Virginia Chitwood Carter. Eddie owned and operated E&D Supply, a construction supply and fastener business. He was an avid fisherman and loved to golf, bowl and spend time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn and a daughter Kirsten Carter of Boston, KY.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, January 5th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.