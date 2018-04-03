Logo


George Edwin Read

on 03/04/2018 |

George Edwin Read, 91, of Glasgow, died Friday, March 2, 2018 at his home. Born in Barren County, Edwin was the son of the late Rice C. Read and Nellie Drane Read.

Mr. Read was a lifelong farmer in Barren County and was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church. He was a veteran, serving in both WWII and the Korean war and was a Kentucky Colonel since 1959. He was a member of Allen Lodge #24 F&AM where he was a Mason and a Shriner for 70 years.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Story Read, sons; Shannon Read of Cincinnati, OH, Robert Read, Richard (Cindy) Read and Wallace (Dixie) Nunnally all of Glasgow, his grandchildren; Michael Lee (Trisha) Nunnally, James Rice Read, Schuyler Matthew Read, Robert Matthew Read, Nicholas Edwin Read and Taylor Wyatt, great-grandchildren; Raelyn and Owen Nunnally; a sister-in-law Louise Story Furlong, and nieces and nephew; Andrew (Erin) Howell, Mary Travis Howell and Donna Read Norton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, William Porter and Jane Gray Read.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Monday, March 5th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 3:00 PM Sunday. A Masonic service will be held at 6pm Sunday and the public are welcome to attend.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to:
Children’s Hospital Foundation
Benefiting Kosair Children’s Hospital
Dept. 86140
P.O. Box
Louisville, KY 40295-0183

