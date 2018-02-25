Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

George Emons Jackson

on 02/25/2018 |

George Emons Jackson, 72 of Monroe County passed away Friday February 23, 2018 at Monroe County Medical Center.
He was born March 7, 1945 in Monroe County, Kentucky to the late George Vanas Jackson and Ivy Mae Wisdom. He was united in marriage on May 15, 1965 to Sandra Hood who proceeded him in death.

He is survived by two daughters: Sheryl R. Jackson of Tompkinsville and Sheila Jackson of Glasgow, brother Luther Carl Jackson of Tompkinsville, six nephews: Darrell Jackson, Ricky Jackson, Robbie Jackson, Glenn Jackson, Jimmy Proffitt and William Earl Hood, niece Judy McIntyre.
In addition to his parents and wife he is proceeded in death by his son: George Stephen Jackson and daughter Vicky Lynn Jackson.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, February 25 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery.
Doug Copas will officiate.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 25 at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “George Emons Jackson”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Doug Browning

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
48°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 02/25 0%
High 55° / Low 40°
Clear
Clear
Monday 02/26 0%
High 61° / Low 36°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 02/27 0%
High 66° / Low 51°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Sun 25

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.