George Emons Jackson, 72 of Monroe County passed away Friday February 23, 2018 at Monroe County Medical Center.

He was born March 7, 1945 in Monroe County, Kentucky to the late George Vanas Jackson and Ivy Mae Wisdom. He was united in marriage on May 15, 1965 to Sandra Hood who proceeded him in death.

He is survived by two daughters: Sheryl R. Jackson of Tompkinsville and Sheila Jackson of Glasgow, brother Luther Carl Jackson of Tompkinsville, six nephews: Darrell Jackson, Ricky Jackson, Robbie Jackson, Glenn Jackson, Jimmy Proffitt and William Earl Hood, niece Judy McIntyre.

In addition to his parents and wife he is proceeded in death by his son: George Stephen Jackson and daughter Vicky Lynn Jackson.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, February 25 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

Doug Copas will officiate.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 25 at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.