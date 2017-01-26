George Franklin Roach 61 of Yuma, Arizona died January 12, 2017 in Arizona. He was born August 18, 1955 to the late Wallace Roach and Avelee Williams Jones.

Survivors include his wife Pauline; a daughter Melissa Holman (Kevin) of Austin, KY; a sister Angela Clark (Dennis) of California; two brothers Mike Adwell (Sonnie) of Brownsville, KY and Bill Roach (Sonya) of Austin, KY; a special uncle and aunt Roy and Barbara Williams of Austin, KY and several nieces and nephews.

A Masonic Service will be held 7:00 PM Friday, January 27th at the Masonic Lodge in Austin, KY. A Graveside service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, January 28th at the Mount Olivet Cemetery at Austin. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral is assisting the family with local arrangements.