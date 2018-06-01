on 01/06/2018 |

George Gillock Austin, 89, of Glasgow, died Saturday, January 06, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. The Monroe County native was the son of the late John Gillock Austin and Mae Downing Austin. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Brown Austin and two brothers, R. H. Austin and Lester Clements Austin.

Mr. Austin was a farmer and was active in the Glasgow Senior Center. In earlier years, he attended Indian Creek Baptist Church at Flippin but more recently had attended the Dover Baptist Church at Mt. Hermon. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War.

Survivors include a son, Alan Austin (Christy) of Glasgow; a daughter Angela Mairs-Dahl (Mathew Dahl) of Soldotna, Alaska; 5 grandchildren Stephen Mairs (Michelle), Ryan Mairs (Morgan), Zachary Austin (Brandy), Taylor Austin (Morgan) and Sydney Taylor (Kyle); 3 great-grandchildren Brooklyn Mairs, Eliana Ramsey and Aurie Austin; 1 brother Joe Austin (Becky) of Glasgow; a sister-in-law Dorothy Austin of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, January 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Neal Cemetery at Flippin. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm andWednesday morning until services.