Mr. George Henry “Bobby” Brummett, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 76 years, 10 months, and 16 days. He was born in Adair County, Kentucky on Friday, May 9th, 1941, the son of James Clifton Brummett and Euria Riddle Hale. He was a member of the Amandaville Christian Church, worked as an Electrician for 52 years also having worked at United Electric in Louisville, Kentucky, and was a member of the United States Army from 1964-1968.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Mary Katherine Brummett, his sister Edith Irene Hall, his half brother Kenneth Wayne Hale, his half sister JoAnn Bearden, Brothers-in-law, Yule Grider, Allen Grider, Shelly Grider, J.B. Grider, Homer Vernon “Tooter” Grider, John Kearns, Randy Gibson, Sisters-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Grider, Dorothy Grider.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Grider Brummett whom he wed on Saturday, May 24, 1986, his sister Lois Louise Drake of Louisville, Kentucky, half sisters, Jackie Brummett, Brenda (and Gary) Fautz both of Louisville, Kentucky, half brothers Everett Jr. (and Lou Ann) Hale of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, Larry (and Twana) Hale of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Brothers-in-law Albert (and Dimple) Grider of Columbia, Kentucky, James Grider, Jessie (and Brenda) Grider both of Burkesville, Kentucky, Sisters –in-law Margaret “Cricket” (and Porter) McCoy and Dottie Gibson both of Burkesville, Kentucky, Kathleen Kearns of Anderson, Indiana, Several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home, with Rev. Paul Patton and Rev. Joel Patton officiating. Burial will be in the Grider Family Cemetery on Crocus Creek in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 26th 2018 until the funeral hour on Tuesday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.