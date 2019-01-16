on 01/16/2019 |

George Howard, age 81, of Munfordville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at the Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, KY. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 37 years. He enjoyed supporting all of his grandchildren and was their number 1 fan in their sporting games and extracurricular activities, as well as an avid UL Cardinal fan. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church where he sang with the Brotherhood and served as a trustee.

He was the son of the late Rollo Howard and the late Mae Ford Howard. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anna Curry Howard; four daughters, Teresa Carter of Munfordville, KY, Pamela Walker Hatchett (Earl) of Glasgow, KY, Tonya Howard of Munfordville, KY, and Felica Rogers of Louisville, KY; and four sons, Ronnie Howard (Vanessa) of Munfordville, KY, George Michael Howard (Shelby) of Glasgow, KY, David Howard and Rookie Walker of Munfordville, KY. He is also survived by one sister, Wanda Beasher of Elizabethtown, KY; five brothers, Roscoe Howard, Donald Lee Howard, and Wonnie Howard of Munfordville, KY, Roy Howard of Elizabethtown, KY, and Cecil Howard (Joena) of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, God son Lester Shipley, God grandchildren Hunter Murray and Chris Bradley, and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Donald Howard; two sisters, Ethel Howard and Hattie Howard; and four brothers, Joe Howard, Tommy Howard, Gary Howard, and William Ford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY, where the family will receive friends from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, Friday, January 18, 2019, and from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. CT, Saturday, January 19, 2019. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. CT on Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church, Horse Cave, KY, with Rev. Michael Moore and Rev. Morris Jackson officiating. Interment will be at Horse Cave Cemetery Guthrie Street, Horse Cave, KY.