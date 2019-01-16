Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GEORGE HOWARD

on 01/16/2019 |

George Howard, age 81, of Munfordville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at the Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, KY. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 37 years.  He enjoyed supporting all of his grandchildren and was their number 1 fan in their sporting games and extracurricular activities, as well as an avid UL Cardinal fan. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church where he sang with the Brotherhood and served as a trustee.

He was the son of the late Rollo Howard and the late Mae Ford Howard.  He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anna Curry Howard; four daughters, Teresa Carter of Munfordville, KY, Pamela Walker Hatchett (Earl) of Glasgow, KY, Tonya Howard of Munfordville, KY, and Felica Rogers of Louisville, KY; and four sons, Ronnie Howard (Vanessa) of Munfordville, KY, George Michael Howard (Shelby) of Glasgow, KY, David Howard and Rookie Walker of Munfordville, KY.  He is also survived by one sister, Wanda Beasher of Elizabethtown, KY; five brothers, Roscoe Howard, Donald Lee Howard, and Wonnie Howard of Munfordville, KY, Roy Howard of Elizabethtown, KY, and Cecil Howard (Joena) of Louisville, KY.  He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, God son Lester Shipley, God grandchildren Hunter Murray and Chris Bradley, and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Donald Howard; two sisters, Ethel Howard and Hattie Howard; and four brothers, Joe Howard, Tommy Howard, Gary Howard, and William Ford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY, where the family will receive friends from 1:00  to 8:00 p.m. CT, Friday, January 18, 2019, and from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. CT, Saturday, January 19, 2019. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. CT on Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church, Horse Cave, KY, with Rev. Michael Moore and Rev. Morris Jackson officiating. Interment will be at Horse Cave Cemetery Guthrie Street, Horse Cave, KY.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GEORGE HOWARD”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

MELISSA CRUMPTON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
41°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 01/16 50%
Chance of Rain
Rain
Thursday 01/17 90%
High 46° / Low 37°
Rain
Overcast
Friday 01/18 10%
High 45° / Low 40°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.