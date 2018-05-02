Logo


GEORGE LEON SHIRLEY (Updated)

on 02/05/2018 |

George Leon (Yellow Bird) Shirley, 80, of Summer Shade, died Sunday, February 4, 2018, at T J Samson Hospital. Born in Summer Shade, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Tom and Alice Moore Shirley and the husband of the late Maxine J Brewer. She preceded him in death March 27, 2015. They were married 49 years.

He worked at McMurtrey Planing Mill, Stephens Mfg., and McMurtrey Funeral Home. He was of the Baptist faith and contributed to the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church in many ways.

Survivors include two sons, Lenardos (Lisa) Shirley, Knob Lick and Larmarrous (Bonnie) Shirley, Union City, (Atlanta) GA; three brothers Clyde Shirley, Summer Shade, Leanis (Annie Mae) Shirley, Glasgow and Wendell Shirley, Horse Cave; three sisters, Lou Nell Brown, Alvaton, Mable Taylor, Dayton, OH, Eva Cloteel Gibson, Bowling Green; three grandchildren, Latrel Shirley, Lanisha Martin, and LaVander Shirley; two great grand children Deant’e Martin, and Jordynn Martin; special niece Thelma Stockton; several other nieces and nephews; the McMurtrey Family; and many friends of several generations of Summer Shade.

He was preceded in death besides his wife and parents by one brother Cleatis Shirley and two sisters, Anna Bell Taylor and Emma Jean Barlow.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church on Summer Shade Church Road, Summer Shade, with Dr. Ronnie Bryant officiating. Burial will follow in the Trinity Lane Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 9, 2018 at the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church 3:00-9:00 p.m. and on Saturday, February 10, 2018 after 8:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church or the Trinity Lane Cemetery.

