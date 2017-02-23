George Michael Lee, age 70 of Glasgow, KY passed away February 22, 2017.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, February 24, from 10 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Fountain Fun Funeral Home.

Survivors include, sons, Jerry Lee of Lucas, KY, and Terry Lee, and wife, Stacy of Austin, KY; parents, Elton and Lanelle (Huskisson) Lee, of Fountain Run, KY; sisters, Ann Steenburgen, and husband, Charlie of Scottsville, KY, Jan Sides, of Topeka, IL, and Marietta Lee of Fountain Run, KY; brothers, Allen Lee of Phoenix, AZ, Eric Lee, and wife, Donna Haynes, of Glasgow, KY, 5 grandchildren, and one step grandchild.

He is preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Lee.

Funeral services for Mike Lee will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Fountain Run Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery.