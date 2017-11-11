on 11/11/2017 |

George Wallace Shirley age 70 of Edmonton died Friday November 10, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was the son the of the late George P. and Audra Dohoney Shirley. Mr. Shirley was a Vietnam Army veteran and Deacon of the Edmonton Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Debbie Shirley of Edmonton, one son Wesley (Jerry Smith) Shirley of St Louis, one daughter Emily (Kelly) Lawler of Elizabethtown, one brother Wendell Shirley of Edmonton, two grandchildren Sarah and Samuel Lawler both of Elizabethtown.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.