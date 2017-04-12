on 12/04/2017 |

George Wayne Vinson, 75, of Summer Shade, KY passed away Sunday, December 3rd, peacefully, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County in Tompkinsville, KY. Wayne was born in Lafayette, Macon County, TN on October 26, 1942, son of the late Clovis (Ethridge) and Chan Vinson. He married Linda Boone October 27, 1961 in Celina, TN, she preceded him in death May 7, 2010, he was also preceded in death by daughter, Karen Jobe and several brothers & sisters.

He was a retired factory Manager for KY Apparel and member of the Pleasant Hill Church of Christ.



Wayne is survived by: two daughters, Sharon Vinson, of Summer Shade, KY; & Kim, wife of Michael Holbrook, of Cookeville, TN;

sister, Sue, wife of Jerry Roark, of Lafayette, TN, brother, Danny Vinson, of Tompkinsville, KY; 4 grandchildren, Eric Birge, Amber Lawson, Tyler Jobe & Myra Holbrook and 3 great-grandchildren, Isaiac Birge, Elaina Birge & Annastisa “Anna” Lawson.



Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM on Wednesday, December 6th, with Jason Page officiating. Visitation, Tuesday 5-8 PM and Wednesday 6 AM – 1 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Entombment Monroe County Memorial Lawn Mausoleum Tompkinsville, KY.



Family request donations to Pleasant Hill Church of Christ.