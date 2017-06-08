on 08/06/2017 |

Georgia B. Lyles McClary, 91 passed into eternal life on August 5, 2017 at Hospice of South

Central Kentucky, Bowling Green, KY.

A native of Allen County, she was born May 6, 1926 to the late George W. and Bevie Stamps

Lyles. Georgia was an active member of New Bethel United Methodist Church since her

childhood. She was valedictorian of her high school class of 1944 at Allen County High and after

obtaining an emergency certificate taught for two years at New Roe and Chapel Hill schools. She

worked at Simpson County Bank in Franklin until her marriage to Wilbur Seay McClary on

December 21, 1946. From then until 1972 she was a mother, homemaker and helped Wilbur on

the farm. Georgia was a teacher’s aide in the Allen County school system from 1972 until 1988.

After Wilbur passed away in 1998, she sold the farm and moved to Scottsville and was a

volunteer at the Medical Center at Scottsville and with Red Cross Blood drives, a member of

homemakers, participant in Quilting Buddies at Scottsville First United Methodist Church and

early member of the YMCA. In 2016 she moved to Chandler Park Assisted Living in Bowling

Green where she resided for a year.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by one sister, Margie Lyles Pruitt.

She is survived by her sons David Glen McClary (Kristine) of Auburn, AL, Michael Dean

McClary (Sandra) of Scottsville, KY and daughter, Gayla Ann Coates (Andrew) of Franklin, KY;

grandchildren, Kyle McClary (Denise), Justin McClary, Charlotte McClary, Victoria McClary,

and Robert Coates (Shelby), step grandchildren Kate Coates Jones (Rodney Kibzey) and James

Coates (Brandy); one great grandson and 4 step great grandsons.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday August 8, 2017 at 11:00AM at New Bethel United

Methodist Church Scottsville, KY with burial in the Crescent Hill cemetery in Scottsville, KY.

Visitation will be 3:00-8:00PM Monday August 7, 2017 and 7:30-10:30AM Tuesday August 8,

2017 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY.

Expressions of Sympathy can be made to New Bethel United Methodist Church or Hospice of

South Central Kentucky.