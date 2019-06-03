Logo


GEORGIA CRAVENS OWENS

on 03/06/2019

Georgia Gravens Owens, 86, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, March 06, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Glasgow.  Arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

