GEORGIA CRAVENS OWENS

Georgia Gravens Owens, 86, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, March 06, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Glasgow. Arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
