GEORGIA GRAVENS OWENS

on 03/07/2019 |

Georgia Gravens Owens, 86, of Glasgow and formerly of Louisville, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Glasgow.  Born in Monroe County, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Hattie Hammer Gravens.  Ms. Owens was retired from General Electric in Louisville and was a member of the Church of God.

Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Barnes and husband M. Carl Barnes of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren, Adam Barnes, Courtney Hardesty, Alexandria Owens and Nicole Owens; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 brother Charles Gravens (Mabel) of Louisville; 2 sisters, Mildred Jean Graves of Nicholasville and Rachel Lyons (J.W.) of Indianapolis, IN.  Several nieces and nephews also survive.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Jennifer Owens, a grandson-in-law Michael Keith Hardesty, 2 great-grandchildren and 7 siblings.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, March 11th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.  Visitation will be Sunday from 3pm until 8pm and Monday morning until time for the service.

