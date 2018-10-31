GEORGIA MAN ARRESTED FOR METH

on 10/31/2018 |

On 10/27/2018, The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Veterans Outer Loop. Upon further investigation, Officer Houchens confirmed that the operator of the vehicle, Derric Warner had a suspended operator license.

Officer Houchens received consent to search of the vehicle and located Methamphetamine inside of a cellophane wrapper.



Derric Warner of Decatur, GA., was arrested and charged with Speeding 13 MPH Over Limit, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Nick Houchens, assisted by Officer Steven Fields.