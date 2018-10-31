Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GEORGIA MAN ARRESTED FOR METH

on 10/31/2018 |

On 10/27/2018, The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Veterans Outer Loop. Upon further investigation, Officer Houchens confirmed that the operator of the vehicle, Derric Warner had a suspended operator license.

Officer Houchens received consent to search of the vehicle and located Methamphetamine inside of a cellophane wrapper.

Derric Warner of Decatur, GA., was arrested and charged with Speeding 13 MPH Over Limit, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Nick Houchens, assisted by Officer Steven Fields.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GEORGIA MAN ARRESTED FOR METH”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

Katy Hampton

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
71°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 10/31 50%
High 71° / Low 62°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Rain
Thursday 11/01 90%
High 66° / Low 44°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Friday 11/02 30%
High 52° / Low 36°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.