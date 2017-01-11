Georgia May Driver, age 85, of Munfordville, KY, passed Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at Signature Of Glasgow in Glasgow, KY. She was a homemaker, attended Adult Day Care and a member of Allen Seminary Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Burks Bradley and the late Lovie Dice Bradley. She was the wife of the late Eddie Driver.

She is survived by two daughters, Carmon Dixon and husband Russell, Horse Cave, KY, Karen R. Gaines, Munfordville, KY; three sons, Gary Gaines and wife Carolyn, Munfordville, KY, Kenneth Mitchell Gaines, Munfordville, KY, Elvis Gaines, Munfordville, KY; one sister, Murlene Brewer, Glasgow, KY; one brother, Tom Bradley, Horse Cave, KY; two grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul Louis, Willie Lee and Steve Bradley and a sister, Gracie Estes.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, January 13, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Allen Seminary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Allen Seminary Baptist Church. Interment will be at Allen Seminary Cemetery, Hardyville, KY.