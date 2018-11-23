Logo


GEORGIA NEWTON

on 11/23/2018 |

Georgia Newton, 85 a resident of Signature Health Care of Glasgow, passed away Monday, Nov. 19th.

She was born in Nelson County to the late Ernest & Beatrice Ball Rhodes.  Mrs. Newton was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith.  She was preceded in death by her husband Otha Newton.

She is survived by a sister-Catherine Ward of West Columbia, SC

Three nephews, one great-nephew and two great-nieces.

Funeral service for Mrs. Georgia Newton will be 10am Monday, Nov. 26 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Deacon Lee Bidwell officiating.  Visitation will be 9am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.

Burial will be 1:30pm EST Monday at the Lebanon National Cemetery.

