GEORGIA V EDWARD

on 08/03/2017 |

Georgia V. Edwards 73 of Glasgow died Thursday, August 03, 2017 at her home. She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late George and Delphia Scott Raines. Mrs. Edwards was the Radio Room Supervisor for the Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia, KY and was a member of the South Green St. Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband Tom Edwards; 2 sons Chris Edwards (Cindy) and Greg Edwards both of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Christopher Edwards (Jordan) of Glasgow and Shelby V. Edwards of Georgetown, TX; 2 great-grandchildren Grant and William Edwards and 2 sisters Louise Bray and Lula Belle Pickard both of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 5th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm until 8pm and Saturday morning until time for the service.