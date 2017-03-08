Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GEORGIA V EDWARD

on 08/03/2017 |

Georgia V. Edwards 73 of Glasgow died Thursday, August 03, 2017 at her home.  She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late George and Delphia Scott Raines.  Mrs. Edwards was the Radio Room Supervisor for the Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia, KY and was a member of the South Green St. Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband Tom Edwards; 2 sons Chris Edwards (Cindy) and Greg Edwards both of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Christopher Edwards (Jordan) of Glasgow and Shelby V. Edwards of Georgetown, TX; 2 great-grandchildren Grant and William Edwards and 2 sisters Louise Bray and Lula Belle Pickard both of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 5th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 4pm until 8pm and Saturday morning until time for the service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GEORGIA V EDWARD”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

ADAM FROGGETT
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
82°
Clear
Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/03 40%
High 90° / Low 67°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 08/04 50%
High 79° / Low 55°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Saturday 08/05 10%
High 82° / Low 59°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.