on 03/19/2018 |

Georgiana Buchanon Fisher, 67 of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Medical Center in Scottsville, KY. She was born April 23, 1950 in Allen County, KY to the Late Roger Buchanon and Effie Hobdy Buchanon of Scottsville, KY who survives. She married Follis Fisher on May 10, 1970 in Scottsville, KY. She was a retired teacher of 37 years of service and worked in the Allen County School System and the Sumner County School System. She was a member of Scottsville First United Methodist Church, the Democratic Women’s Club and the Scottsville Women’s Club. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband Follis Fisher of Scottsville, KY.

One son; Daniel Fisher and wife Susanna of Scottsville, KY. Two daughters; Vera Gosse and husband Ryan of Westchester, OH, and Anna Drummond of Scottsville, KY.

One brother; John Buchanon and wife Elizabeth of Nashville, TN. Two sisters; Geri Smith and husband David of Bowling Green, KY, and Rogerlynne Briddon and husband Don of Scottsville, KY. Six grandchildren; Haley Fisher, Kaleb Fisher, Elijah Fisher, Claire Gosse, Alexander Gosse and Henry Maxell Drummond also survive.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Scottsville First United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 7:30 AM-8:00 PM Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home and after 9:00 AM until time of funeral service Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Scottsville First United Methodist Church.

Memorials are suggested to Scottsville First United Methodist Church or the Relay for Life and can be made at the funeral home.