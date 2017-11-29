GEPB: NETWORK NEGOTIATIONS, HOW BROAD SHOULD BROADBAND BE AND SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSANDS GO TO REQUIRED “IN LIEU OF TAX PAYMENTS”

on 11/29/2017 |

Superintendent Billy Ray told the Glasgow EPB Board of Directors at Tuesday night’s meeting that this month they are cruising toward an all-time low, as far as overall load factor. This month they’ve called two days as potential peak and one of them was it. In October they called three days as potential, with one of those days being the peak. Their record so far is 10 and 1, meaning they’ve only missed accurately predicting the peak one month so far.

When it comes to the upcoming year, Ray reminded the board of the possible $400,000 increase in annual cost of EPB retirements, and over the next few years they will have to look at retirements, replacements and trainees. There is also the annual increase from TVA.

With a proposed $11/month increase in order to keep three channels, the programming committee recommended that the board drop WHAS, WSMV AND WTVS. Increases from WBKO AND WNKY will still mean a $3.50/month rate increase in cable costs. Since August the GEPB has been negotiating the potential cost of keeping the networks, but were unable to reach an agreement that would allow them to continue to provide the channels, without requiring a steep increase. Ray said he had even attempted to include an “a la carte” option to the contract, meaning those customers who wanted the channels could pay for them, the networks would not agree.

The motion was made by Freddie Norris to accept the programming committee’s recommendation’s and drop the three networks. Cheryl Berry was the only no vote, citing that she did not want to limit news access to only one or two local channels and by keeping, at least, the Louisville station customers would get a broader look at statewide news.

Next the discussion went to bandwith and that no matter how much they add, it will be taken over, in large part, by streaming services like Netflix:

112917ray

Netflix currently uses about 70% of the available bandwith from GEPB.

Ray also told the board that the kiosk in front of the GEPB has been hugely successful, this month totaling 3500 transactions and accepting around $125,000 in payments.

While the GEPB may be tax exempt, they certainly kick in money via “in lieu of tax” payments. In 2017, the GEPB paid nearly $6000 to the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library, nearly $218,000 to the Glasgow Board of Education, nearly $37,000 to the City of Glasgow, a little over $31,000 to the Barren County Board of Education, nearly $38,000 to the Barren Fiscal Court and nearly $44,000 to the state treasurer. These annual contributions were up nearly $10,000 from 2016 totals.